It might be set in 2065, but The Creator features a number of familiar songs, including tracks by Radiohead and Deep Purple, as well as an inspirational score from composer Hans Zimmer.

Speaking in a featurette video ahead of the movie's release, Edwards revealed that Zimmer was his "number one choice" to score the film. "I sent him this little taste of the movie and he absolutely loved it, and he was like, 'Okay, I’m in, let’s do it,'" he explained.

Read on for a full list of the songs featured in The Creator.

The Creator soundtrack

Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) by Astrud Gilberto

Evergood by Berl Olswanger

Pan De Azucar by Nora Orlandi and Franco Tonani

Clair de Lune by Eric Hachikian

Len’s Sinker by The Rondels

Everything in Its Right Place by Radiohead

Into the Wind by Eric Hachikian

Child in Time by Deep Purple

John David Washington as Joshua in The Creator. Disney

Who Shot the Cannon by Sherwin Linton

Flight of the Rat by Deep Purple

Love Is Shining by Aeryth

La-La In The Machine by Stephanie Olmanni

Counting Song by Stephanie Olmanni

Nainainai by Atarashii Gakko!

Hold Your Head Up by The Bats

Kasih Suci by Golden Wing

Hanny by Golden Wing

Love I Need You by Dale McBride

Hari Yang Mulia by Golden Wing

Lover’s Lane by Boris Gardiner

