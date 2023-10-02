The Creator soundtrack: All the songs in the sci-fi movie
The film features tracks by Radiohead and Deep Purple, as well as an inspirational score from composer Hans Zimmer.
Filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) pits man against machine in his latest sci-fi action epic The Creator, which features a dramatic soundtrack to heighten the action.
Amid a future war between humans and AI, The Creator follows an ex-special forces soldier named Joshua (John David Washington), who is recruited to hunt down the titular character - who has designed a weapon of mass destruction using advanced AI, in the form of a child called Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).
It might be set in 2065, but The Creator features a number of familiar songs, including tracks by Radiohead and Deep Purple, as well as an inspirational score from composer Hans Zimmer.
Speaking in a featurette video ahead of the movie's release, Edwards revealed that Zimmer was his "number one choice" to score the film. "I sent him this little taste of the movie and he absolutely loved it, and he was like, 'Okay, I’m in, let’s do it,'" he explained.
Read on for a full list of the songs featured in The Creator.
The Creator soundtrack
Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) by Astrud Gilberto
Evergood by Berl Olswanger
Pan De Azucar by Nora Orlandi and Franco Tonani
Clair de Lune by Eric Hachikian
Len’s Sinker by The Rondels
Everything in Its Right Place by Radiohead
Into the Wind by Eric Hachikian
Child in Time by Deep Purple
Who Shot the Cannon by Sherwin Linton
Flight of the Rat by Deep Purple
Love Is Shining by Aeryth
La-La In The Machine by Stephanie Olmanni
Counting Song by Stephanie Olmanni
Nainainai by Atarashii Gakko!
Hold Your Head Up by The Bats
Kasih Suci by Golden Wing
Hanny by Golden Wing
Love I Need You by Dale McBride
Hari Yang Mulia by Golden Wing
Lover’s Lane by Boris Gardiner
