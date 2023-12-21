With a premise darker than its predecessor, the film boasts performances from a star-studded cast, including Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother Atlanna and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, the King of Xebel.

But does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have a post-credits scene – and if so, what happens in it? Read on for everything you need to know.

Does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have a post-credits scene?

Yes – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has one post-credits scene.

The short sequence comes after the first set of credits have finished rolling.

If you want to learn more, we have the scene broken down in full below, but be warned – there are spoilers from this point on!

What happens in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scene?

Black Manta/David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. DC

The short scene picks up after Aquaman has made his public treaty with the humans, promising peace between the sea and the land.

In the following post-credits scene, we see Aquaman’s younger brother Orm sat at an outdoor restaurant, eating his very first cheeseburger.

When a cockroach walks along his table, Orm, unfazed, picks it up and places it in his burger before taking a huge bite and, judging by the look on his face, he is happy with the taste. Orm smiles and the scene cuts to black.

Viewers will recall that this sequence is a nod to an earlier scene in the movie, when Orm was convinced to eat a cockroach by his older brother and, strangely enough, appeared to find it appetising.

Unlike most post-credits scenes, it is unlikely that this one will have any repercussions for the future of the DCU – so what is upcoming is yet to be discovered, but with the recent casting of David Corenswet as Superman in Superman: Legacy, it sure looks promising!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now available to watch in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

