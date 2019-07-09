Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) plays an Interpol agent who must seek out and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot and Reynold's (Detective Pikachu) roles have yet to be announced.

Of the film's move to the streaming giant, Thurber said in a statement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be making ‘Red Notice’ with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience.”

Johnson added: “With ‘Red Notice,’ our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.”

The film is set to begin filming next year, according to Variety.

Following the surprise success of 2017’s Jumanji reboot, Johnson is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level in cinemas this Christmas.