Karen Gillan and Dwayne Johnson share first look at Jumanji sequel
Although some things are not as they seem...
Welcome to the jungle. Again. Two years since the Jumanji reboot stampeded onto screens, star Karen Gillan has shared the first glimpse of the sequel to the adventure film.
Promising the new movie will drop “this holiday” (we’re presuming Gillan, from Inverness, means Christmas), the Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star posted the photo with the intriguing tease “some things aren’t as they seem”.
Co-star Dwayne Johnson shared the same photo with an identical hint, but also teased: “Oh the fun you’re gonna have”.
What exactly do they mean? The photo doesn’t give much away and it’s not clear how the pair can return with co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, their avatar characters all seemingly destroyed alongside the Jumanji game in the last film. But, where’s there’s a will – or the prospect of raking in over $900m at the box office like the 2017 movie – there’s a way.
Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner and Madison Iseman – who played the young gamers in the first film – are all set to return, meaning its likely they’ll be controlling the main cast once more.
The film is also set to star Danny DeVito in a yet-to-be-revealed role.
The Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle sequel will be released in cinemas Christmas 2019