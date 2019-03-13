Co-star Dwayne Johnson shared the same photo with an identical hint, but also teased: “Oh the fun you’re gonna have”.

What exactly do they mean? The photo doesn’t give much away and it’s not clear how the pair can return with co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, their avatar characters all seemingly destroyed alongside the Jumanji game in the last film. But, where’s there’s a will – or the prospect of raking in over $900m at the box office like the 2017 movie – there’s a way.

Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner and Madison Iseman – who played the young gamers in the first film – are all set to return, meaning its likely they’ll be controlling the main cast once more.

The film is also set to star Danny DeVito in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle sequel will be released in cinemas Christmas 2019