How to watch National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet film starring Jessie Buckley and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor

While playhouses are still closed, the National Theatre is bringing Shakespeare to our living rooms with its filmed version of Romeo & Juliet, starring The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor and Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley.

The production was originally part of the National’s 2020 schedule but, like many theatre tours and musicals, all performances were cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, director Simon Godwin adapted the play into a film, with the cast and crew using the National Theatre’s stage and surrounding areas as a set for the romantic tragedy, which was shot over three weeks in December.

“Once we really got into it it was the greatest experience of my career,” O’Connor, who stars as Romeo in the film, told BBC News. “I was having the time of my life.”

With a stellar supporting cast featuring the likes of Tamsin Greig, Lucian Msamati, Shubham Saraf, Adrian Lester and Deborah Findlay, this theatre-film hybrid is set to be an exciting take on the literary classic.

Here’s everything you need to know about The National Theatre’s filmed version of Romeo & Juliet.

When is National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet film released?

This filmed version of the National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet airs on Sky Arts on Sunday 4th April at 9pm.

Filmed using the backstage spaces of the National Theatre, this 90-minute film will arrive on PBS in the US on Friday 23rd April.

How to watch National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet film

UK viewers will be able to watch the National Theatre’s production of Romeo & Juliet on free-to-air channel Sky Arts, while in the US, theatre-lovers can watch the film on PBS as part of the channel’s Great Performances series.

National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet cast

This filmed version of Romeo & Juliet will star Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Judy) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown, God’s Own Country) as the titular characters, while Tamsin Greig (Talking Heads, Episodes) will play Lady Capulet and Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Gangs of London) will play the Friar.

Other members of the cast include Cucumber’s Fisayo Akinade (Mercurio), The Split’s Deborah Findlay (the Nurse), Criminal’s Shubham Saraf (Benvolio), My Brilliant Friend’s David Judge (Tybalt), The Visit’s Alex Mugnaioni (Paris) and Catherine the Great’s Ellis Howard (Sampson).

National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet trailer

The National Theatre released a trailer for Romeo & Juliet earlier this month, teasing Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley as Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.

While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.