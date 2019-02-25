The Kingsman actor, 29, teased what was to come as he duetted with John at the music icon’s annual Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Watch the performance below.

With John on piano, Egerton joked, “It’s funny how life turns out,” before launching into a rendition of Tiny Dancer.

The duet bodes well for the actor, who will be making his debut as Elton John in May 2019.

Speaking about the role, Egerton told American chat show host Jimmy Kimmel that he didn’t want any of his vocals to be mimed, with all singing done live on set.

“I’m going to do it all,” he said. “We’re going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I’m just not interested in doing it that way.”

The singer himself is seemingly thrilled with Egerton’s performance, with John's husband David Furnish telling The Hollywood Reporter that he had been “blown away” by Egerton’s voice.

“Elton has told Taron, ‘Don’t copy me. Don’t think you have to sing it exactly the way that I sang it,’” he said.

“Elton was like, ‘It can’t get any better for me’.”

However, Egerton was not the first choice for the role, with the part initially being offered to Tom Hardy back in 2013 – before the Venom star dropped out.

The film is set to explore John’s life from his early days at the Royal Academy of Music, and look at his journey to releasing Honky Chateau, his 1972 breakthrough album which featured hit single Rocketman.

But Egerton has since explained that the film is more than just a biopic, calling the project “a fantasy musical.”

“it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun,” he told Collider.

Rocketman is scheduled for release in cinemas on 24th May in the UK, and 31st May in the US