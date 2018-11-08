Taron Egerton confirms he won’t be in the next Kingsman movie

Taron Egerton has confirmed he won’t be a part of the third movie in the Kingsman franchise, which brought the Welsh actor to fame as lad-turned suave super-spy Eggsy over two movies from 2015-2017.

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” Egerton told Yahoo Movies UK.

Now this isn’t a huge surprise, as director Matthew Vaughn’s next Kingsman movie is set to be a prequel that looks at the secretive organisation’s dealings in the 20th century (specifically following a teenager swept up into action during World War I and a character played by Ralph Fiennes), making it unlikely that Eggsy could be involved.

However, any fans who had been hoping that Egerton’s character might still bookend the film in flashforwards or in some sort of cameo will now be disappointed – even though the actor says he’s not necessarily done with the franchise for good.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” he stressed.

“I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.

“His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting,” Egerton added.

“I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

The untitled Kingsman 3 will be released on the 9th November 2019