In our review of the film, we called it "the sexy gay romcom we've been waiting for", and singled out the "authenticity" of the "surprisingly realistic sex scenes" for particular praise.

And so, given the film doesn't shy away from showing sexual content, you might be wondering what age rating it has been given. Read on for everything you need to know.

Red, White & Royal Blue age rating

The film is listed with a 12 rating on Prime Video – meaning that it is considered suitable for any viewer aged 12 or above.

As it is a straight-to-streaming film that will not play in UK cinemas, the film is rated by Prime Video itself rather than the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) directly – although the two organisations announced in March this year that they had entered into an "enhanced collaboration".

The content advisory section on Prime Video reads that the film contains: "Nudity, alcohol use, smoking, foul language and sexual content."

Interestingly, the film has been given a more strict R-rating by the Motion Pictures Association in the US, meaning that anyone under the age of 17 should only watch if accompanied by an adult. The reasons given were: "language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

Speaking to Attitude, director Matthew Lopez said, "Part of me was surprised at the R-rating and part of me wasn’t".

He added: "I question if it had been a man and a woman, would we have got an R-rating for that scene? More importantly, if it had been a scene about violence, instead of love, would it have got an R rating or a PG 13 rating?"

