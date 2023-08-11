And, as well as a star-studded cast – which also features Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry, among others – the film also boasts a soundtrack featuring everything from classical compositions to Christmas favourites to pop hits.

Star Nicholas Galitzine even provides his own rendition of Queen favourite Don't Stop Me Now.

Meanwhile, in addition to the official soundtrack, director Matthew López revealed on Instagram that the team behind the film had also created a separate playlist consisting of songs that aren't featured in the film, but play "in the heads" of the two main characters. You can check it out on Spotify.

Read on for all the songs that feature in the official soundtrack.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Red, White and Royal Blue soundtrack

The full list of songs featured in the film can be found below:

String Quartet No 10 in E Flat Major, D 87: IV Allegro by Franz Schubert

by Franz Schubert Bad Reputation by Joan Jett

by Joan Jett Duda Duda by GENN

by GENN Up the Hill Backwards by David Bowie

by David Bowie Beautyful Beauti by Brainstorm

by Brainstorm Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Billy May

by Billy May That Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix) by Ellem

by Ellem Échalo Pa' Ca by Sofia Reyes, Darell and Lalo Ebratt

by Sofia Reyes, Darell and Lalo Ebratt Que Calor by Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa

by Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

by Bad Bunny Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat Ying Yang Twins

Magic by David From Barberton

by David From Barberton Party in The Hague by DJ Roc

by DJ Roc Johann Sebastian Bach 'Goldberg Variations', BWV 988: Variation 17 by Pi-hsien Chen

by Pi-hsien Chen Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K 331 – 'Alla Turca': 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto) by Alfred Brendel

by Alfred Brendel All I Really Want Is You by The Marias

by The Marias 3 Boys by Omar Apollo

by Omar Apollo Tu-Bardh by Clanadonia

by Clanadonia Le Canal Saint Martin by Maria Rémusat

by Maria Rémusat City of Lost Souls by Tim Koss

by Tim Koss Nighttime in Harlem by Benny Reid

by Benny Reid Shining Armor by Mamalarky

by Mamalarky Alejandra by Luis Pérez Meza

by Luis Pérez Meza Canciones de Amor a Ti by Rigoberta Bandini

by Rigoberta Bandini Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)

by Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine) If I Loved You by Vagabon

by Vagabon Can’t Help Falling In Love by Perfume Genius

Momentary by Edvard Kravchuk

by Edvard Kravchuk Fruit (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) by Oliver Sim

by Oliver Sim Color My Life by Chicano Batman

Red, White & Royal Blue is now available to stream on Prime Video. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.