Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack: All the songs in Prime Video romcom
The newly released film features all kinds of songs – from classical compositions to pop hits.
The film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's hit romance novel Red, White and Royal Blue has just arrived on Prime Video – and so far it seems to have struck a chord with fans of the book.
The cast of the film is led by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine– whom director Matthew López revealed had "instantaneous" chemistry from their very first meeting on Zoom.
And, as well as a star-studded cast – which also features Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry, among others – the film also boasts a soundtrack featuring everything from classical compositions to Christmas favourites to pop hits.
Star Nicholas Galitzine even provides his own rendition of Queen favourite Don't Stop Me Now.
Meanwhile, in addition to the official soundtrack, director Matthew López revealed on Instagram that the team behind the film had also created a separate playlist consisting of songs that aren't featured in the film, but play "in the heads" of the two main characters. You can check it out on Spotify.
Read on for all the songs that feature in the official soundtrack.
Red, White and Royal Blue soundtrack
The full list of songs featured in the film can be found below:
- String Quartet No 10 in E Flat Major, D 87: IV Allegro by Franz Schubert
- Bad Reputation by Joan Jett
- Duda Duda by GENN
- Up the Hill Backwards by David Bowie
- Beautyful Beauti by Brainstorm
- Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Billy May
- That Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix) by Ellem
- Échalo Pa' Ca by Sofia Reyes, Darell and Lalo Ebratt
- Que Calor by Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa
- Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
- Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat Ying Yang Twins
- Magic by David From Barberton
- Party in The Hague by DJ Roc
- Johann Sebastian Bach 'Goldberg Variations', BWV 988: Variation 17 by Pi-hsien Chen
- Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K 331 – 'Alla Turca': 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto) by Alfred Brendel
- All I Really Want Is You by The Marias
- 3 Boys by Omar Apollo
- Tu-Bardh by Clanadonia
- Le Canal Saint Martin by Maria Rémusat
- City of Lost Souls by Tim Koss
- Nighttime in Harlem by Benny Reid
- Shining Armor by Mamalarky
- Alejandra by Luis Pérez Meza
- Canciones de Amor a Ti by Rigoberta Bandini
- Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)
- If I Loved You by Vagabon
- Can’t Help Falling In Love by Perfume Genius
- Momentary by Edvard Kravchuk
- Fruit (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) by Oliver Sim
- Color My Life by Chicano Batman
