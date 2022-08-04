Meet the cast of Netflix romance Purple Hearts

The film follows the pair's against the odds relationship over a rather turbulent time period, with various characters coming and going from the drama throughout.

New film Purple Hearts has taken Netflix by storm since it landed on the streamer at the end of July – with subscribers having been won over by the romance between Sofia Carson's aspiring singer-songwriter and Nicholas Galitzine's US Marine.

Check out the full cast list below – including informaton on where you might have seen the actors before.

Sofia Carson plays Cassie Salazar

Who is Cassie? A waitress and bartender at a bar and Luke's wife, who dreams of being a singer.

Whar else has Sofia Carson been in? Carson first found fame on the Disney Channel – including playing Evie – the daughter of the Evil Queen – in the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants and its two sequels. She previously starred in the Netflix film Feel the Beat and has released her debut studio album earlier in 2022.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Luke Morrow

Who is Luke? A US Marine Lance Corporal and Cassie's husband.

What else has Nicholas Galitzine been in? Galtzine's previous film credit's include Handsome Devil, The Craft: Legacy and Cinderella, while he had a main role in the Netflix horror series Chambers in 2019.

Chosen Jacobs plays Frankie

Who is Frankie? Luke's friend and the childhood friend of Cassie, whom she babysat when Frankie was younger.

What else has Chosen Jacobs been in? Jacobs is best known for his role as Will Grover on Hawaii Five-0 and playing Mike Hanlon in IT, while he's also appeared in Sneakerella and the Quibi series When the Streetlights Go On.

John Harlan Kim plays Toby

Who is Toby? Cassie's record label owner.

What else has John Harlan Kim been in? Kim played the role of Ezekiel Jones in The Librarians and has had recurring roles on Neighbours, Hawaii Five-O, 9-1-1 and Nancy Drew.

Kat Cunning plays Nora

Who is Nora? Cassie's co-worker and best friend.

What else has Kat Cunning been in? Cunning is known for their role on HBO drama The Deuce and also starred in the Netflix series Trinkets.

Linden Ashby plays Jacob Morrow Sr

Who is Jacob Morrow Sr.? Luke and Jacob Morrow Jr's father

What else has Linden Ashby been in? Ashby has a wealth of credits to his name since he started acting in the '90s, with highlights including Mortal Kombat, Melrose Place and Teen Wolf.

Anthony Ippolito plays Johnno

Who is Johnno? A drug dealer who Luke owes $15,000.

What else has Anthony Ippolito been in? Ippolito recently starred as Al Pacino in the series The Offer – which detailed the making of The Godfather. Other credits include roles in Grand Army and What Would You Do?

Nicholas Duvernay plays Armando

Who is Armando? Luke and Cassie's rival.

What else has Nicholas Duvernay veen in? Duvernay had a recurring role in Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and has also appeared in Magnum PI, S.W.A.T and The Rookie.

The cast also includes Scott Deckert (Venom), Sarah Rich (FBI: Most Wanted), Loren Escandon (The Baxters), Breana Raquel (SEAL Team), and AJ Tannen (Variant).

Purple Hearts is streaming on Netflix now.

