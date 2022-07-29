Singer and actress Sofia Carson takes on the lead role of Cassie, and sings many of the songs on the film's soundtrack – both original compositions she co-wrote with Justin Tranter and covers of well-known hits including Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

Music plays an absolutely central role in new Netflix movie Purple Hearts – a romantic drama that tells the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier who fall hopelessly in love despite their differences.

"When it came time to begin the songwriting process for our soundtrack, Les, Liz, Elysa and Netflix trusted me to choose who I wanted to collaborate with to bring the music to life," Carson explained in the film's press notes.

"The first person that came to my mind and heart was the incomparable Justin Tranter. Justin is one of the most renowned writers of our time, with an incredible gift to write songs adored by the world."

Ethan Estrada as Max and Sofia Carson as Cassie in Purple Hearts Netflix

“They’re a bona fide hitmaker with multiple collaborations with Lady Gaga and songs like ‘Sorry’ for Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You to Love Me’ with Selena Gomez,” added director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who also explained that the music in the film changed rather a lot during the development process.

"Originally, the script was set in Austin and there were shades of Country in the music, but, once we changed it to California, we decided to go more pop singer/songwriter," she said.

"It was a great exercise to pull from the script and track Cassie’s evolution through the songs she’s writing. We got to essentially ‘sing the subtext,’ which enriched the storytelling."

You can find the full soundtrack list below, including four original songs – Come Back Home, Blue Side of the Sky, I Hate the Way and I Didn’t Know.

Purple Hearts soundtrack

Blue Side of the Sky – performed by Sofia Carson

Sweet Caroline – performed by Sofia Carson

Caroline – performed by Harvey Jay Dodgson

Three Leaf Clover – performed by Aodhan

Whatever Happened, It's Alright Now – performed by Suns Up

Shearing Lounge – performed by Steven Michael Yeager

Feel It Still – performed by Sofia Carson

Don't You Want Me? – performed by The Bashfuls

You Put the Spice in my Life – performed by Dale Chafin

Mary Lou – performed by Michael Legnon

My Love is Real – performed by Calvin Harris

I'll be Waiting Here – performed by Elijah Honey

Come Back Home – performed by Sofia Carson

Terrace (feat. Boy Pablo) – performed by Shelter Boy

Taps – performed by Andrew Jones

Only For A Moment – performed by Lola Marsh

I Hate the Way – performed by Sofia Carson

I Didn't Know – performed by Sofia Carson

Purple Hearts is streaming on Netflix now.

