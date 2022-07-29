Purple Hearts soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix romantic drama
The film includes four original songs co-written by Justin Tranter and star Sofia Carson.
Music plays an absolutely central role in new Netflix movie Purple Hearts – a romantic drama that tells the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier who fall hopelessly in love despite their differences.
Singer and actress Sofia Carson takes on the lead role of Cassie, and sings many of the songs on the film's soundtrack – both original compositions she co-wrote with Justin Tranter and covers of well-known hits including Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.
"When it came time to begin the songwriting process for our soundtrack, Les, Liz, Elysa and Netflix trusted me to choose who I wanted to collaborate with to bring the music to life," Carson explained in the film's press notes.
"The first person that came to my mind and heart was the incomparable Justin Tranter. Justin is one of the most renowned writers of our time, with an incredible gift to write songs adored by the world."
“They’re a bona fide hitmaker with multiple collaborations with Lady Gaga and songs like ‘Sorry’ for Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You to Love Me’ with Selena Gomez,” added director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who also explained that the music in the film changed rather a lot during the development process.
"Originally, the script was set in Austin and there were shades of Country in the music, but, once we changed it to California, we decided to go more pop singer/songwriter," she said.
"It was a great exercise to pull from the script and track Cassie’s evolution through the songs she’s writing. We got to essentially ‘sing the subtext,’ which enriched the storytelling."
You can find the full soundtrack list below, including four original songs – Come Back Home, Blue Side of the Sky, I Hate the Way and I Didn’t Know.
Purple Hearts soundtrack
Blue Side of the Sky – performed by Sofia Carson
Sweet Caroline – performed by Sofia Carson
Caroline – performed by Harvey Jay Dodgson
Three Leaf Clover – performed by Aodhan
Whatever Happened, It's Alright Now – performed by Suns Up
Shearing Lounge – performed by Steven Michael Yeager
Feel It Still – performed by Sofia Carson
Don't You Want Me? – performed by The Bashfuls
You Put the Spice in my Life – performed by Dale Chafin
Mary Lou – performed by Michael Legnon
My Love is Real – performed by Calvin Harris
I'll be Waiting Here – performed by Elijah Honey
Come Back Home – performed by Sofia Carson
Terrace (feat. Boy Pablo) – performed by Shelter Boy
Taps – performed by Andrew Jones
Only For A Moment – performed by Lola Marsh
I Hate the Way – performed by Sofia Carson
I Didn't Know – performed by Sofia Carson
Purple Hearts is streaming on Netflix now.
