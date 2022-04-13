You see, it’s not Doctor Who coming to the multiplex but ‘Dr. Who’ – aka the two ‘Daleks’ movies starring Peter Cushing that were created as big-screen remakes of the BBC sci-fi series in the 1960s (and which made a few changes to the original William Hartnell-starring TV stories).

At the moment you can already enjoy Doctor Who on TV and on the BBC Sounds app – but this summer, you’ll also be able to enjoy it on the big screen. Well, sort of.

Now, nearly 60 years after they were first released in 1965 and 1966, Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. will be back in cinemas.

Remastered and restored in full 4K, they’ll be released theatrically in the UK from 10th July 2022 – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal an exciting new trailer for the films, showing off the restoration and sure to intrigue a new generation of fans.

The Cushing movies are to date the only big-screen outing for a Doctor Who adventure (barring a few screenings of the 50th anniversary special in 2013), and this release will give Whovians another chance to see them as they were originally intended.

However, a home release option is also planned to give viewers a chance to watch at home.

According to StudioCanal, both films will be released on 4K UHD Collector’s Editions, steelbooks and digital platforms, with Dr. Who and the Daleks releasing first on 20th June followed by Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. on the 18th July.

Two new posters for the Peter Cushing Dr. Who films Studiocanal

The DVD releases will include booklets with a brand new essay, a 32-page Titan mini-book, two new posters – which RadioTimes.com can also exclusively reveal today – and behind-the-scenes features including audio commentaries from cast and Doctor Who experts (including Mark Gatiss, Rob Shearman, Kim Newman, Bernard Cribbins and Gareth Owen) and new featurettes including The Dalek Legacy and Restoring Dr. Who in 4K among others.

In other words, even as the main Doctor Who series is winding down and less regularly on TV ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration, there’ll be plenty for fans to enjoy in the wider Whoniverse throughout 2022. Hip hip, Who-ray!

Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. return to UK cinemas on 10th July 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.