The thriller – inspired by a true story - is out now on Netflix, so let’s take a look at its all-star cast and where you may have seen some of them before.

Pain Hustlers cast: Meet the stars of Netflix film

Emily Blunt is Liza Drake

Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Liza Drake? Drake is the heart of Pain Hustlers as a single mother in need of a job and money to pay for her daughter’s medical care. After taking a job at a pharmaceutical company, she becomes involved in the firm’s illegal schemes and sees her morality tested as huge sums begin rolling in when America becomes gripped by an opioid epidemic.

What else has Emily Blunt been in? Possibly the best working leading lady to have not received an Oscar nomination, Blunt’s long career has seen her gain acclaim for her performances in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Sicario and most recently Oppenheimer. She has also starred in a number of blockbusters such as Edge of Tomorrow, Mary Poppins Returns and Looper.

Chris Evans is Pete Brenner

Chris Evans as Brenner in Pain Hustlers. Betina La Plante/Netflix

Who is Pete Brenner? Pete is a sales rep for a Florida-based pharmaceutical company who is incredibly brash and only cares about the bottom line – the archetypal sleazebag salesman.

What else has Chris Evans been in? The world best knows Chris Evans for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since hanging up his shield, he has appeared in Knives Out, The Gray Man, Ghosted and voiced Buzz Lightyear.

Andy Garcia is Jack Neel

Andy Garcia as Neel in Pain Hustlers. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Jack Neel? Jack Neel is the founder of a pharmaceutical firm that purports to have made a miracle pain killer called Lonafen inspired by the death of his wife from cancer. Neel’s aim to make the world a better place is increasingly overtaken by his greed.

What else has Andy Garcia been in? Oscar-nominated for his role in The Untouchables, Andy Garcia has been a cinema stalwart for 40 years, also appearing in The Godfather Part III, Infernal Affairs and the Ocean’s trilogy. In more recent years, he has starred in The Mule, Wrath of Man and The Expendables 4.

Catherine O’Hara is Jackie Drake

Catherine O'Hara as Jackie in Pain Hustlers. Netflix

Who is Jackie Drake? The mother of Liza, she is just as greedy as the rest of the players and causes a lot of problems for her daughter as well a taking a liking to Jack.

What else has Catherine O’Hara been in? She was the mum in Home Alone and worked with Martin Scorsese on After Hours and is much loved for her work in Beetlejuice, but in recent years she is best known for TV show Schitt’s Creek, for which she won an Emmy and Golden Globe.

Brian d’Arcy James is Dr Nathan Lydell

Brian d'Arcy James as Lydell in Pain Hustlers. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Dr Nathan Lydell? Dr Lydell is the first doctor that Liza convinces to start prescribing their opioid-based drug and makes a fortune through their amoral business partnership.

What else has Brian d’Arcy James been in? A known Broadway star, d’Arcy James has appeared on screen more often in recent years with roles in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the Oscar-winning Spotlight and Damien Chazelle’s First Man.

Chloe Coleman is Phoebe Drake

Emily Blunt as Liza and Chloe Coleman as Phoebe in Pain Hustlers. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Phoebe Drake? Phoebe is Liza’s daughter with a serious (and costly to treat) brain condition that induces seizures. Her illness serves as Liza’s inspiration to become involved in the racketeering.

What else has Chloe Coleman been in? Despite only being 14, Coleman has appeared in a number of big Hollywood blockbusters such as 65, My Spy and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Jay Duplass is Brent Larkin

Jay Duplass as Larkin and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Brent Larkin? Larkin is an executive at Zenna – the pharmaceutical company at the centre of Pain Hustlers’ story. He serves as a rival to Pete and looks after the company’s marketing.

What else has Jay Duplass been in? Duplass has made a number of films alongside his brother Mark such as Cyrus and Jeff, Who Lives at Home, and also starred in the hit TV show Transparent.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pain Hustlers is available to watch now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.