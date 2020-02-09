Who is performing at the Oscars 2020?

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform this year’s nominated songs.

Erivo is nominated for both Music (Original Song) and Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

"We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars," said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

In addition to performances of the the five nominated songs, the Oscars this year will also feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone. Noone is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Billie Eilish will also appear for a "special performance", with some speculating that she will debut her title track for new James Bond film No Time To Die at the ceremony.

What are the best Original Song nominees?

This year's nominees and performers are as follows:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4 – performed by Randy Newman, music and lyrics by Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman – performed by Elton John, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough – performed by Chrissy Metz, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Into The Unknown from Frozen II – performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up from Harriet – Performed by Cynthia Erivo, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday 9th February 2020 and will be broadcast on Sky Cinema in the UK. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV.

