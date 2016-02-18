Edina (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) are seen living the life of luxury in this humorous play on advertising – the Je t'aime track currently used on Chanel's perfume ad, too – sipping refreshing drinks and smooching men.

There's some casual strolling in the surf, they ride the waves on a James Bond-inspired speedboat called 'Skyfall' (complete with near-naked men on the back) and basically float around without a care in the world.

The new film opens with Eddy and Patsy shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London's trendiest hotspots before a major incident at an über fashionable launch party sees them engulfed in a media storm and relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Penniless, the pair flee to France's sun-soaked coast where they conspire to make their relocation permanent and live the high life forevermore.

Favourites from the series will back for this big-screen outing, with Julia Sawalha as Eddy's long-suffering daughter Saffy, Jane Horrocks as Bubble and June Whitfield as Mother, plus the promise of plenty of A-list guest stars from the worlds of acting, fashion and music.