Of course the first teaser for Absolutely Fabulous spoofs a booze advert
It's cool, it's refreshing, it's Absolutely Fabulous
The brand new Absolutely Fabulous film trailer is here and of course it spoofs an advert for alcohol.
It's cool, it's refreshing, it's Absolutely Fabulous sweetie darling.
Edina (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) are seen living the life of luxury in this humorous play on advertising – the Je t'aime track currently used on Chanel's perfume ad, too – sipping refreshing drinks and smooching men.
There's some casual strolling in the surf, they ride the waves on a James Bond-inspired speedboat called 'Skyfall' (complete with near-naked men on the back) and basically float around without a care in the world.
The new film opens with Eddy and Patsy shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London's trendiest hotspots before a major incident at an über fashionable launch party sees them engulfed in a media storm and relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Penniless, the pair flee to France's sun-soaked coast where they conspire to make their relocation permanent and live the high life forevermore.
Favourites from the series will back for this big-screen outing, with Julia Sawalha as Eddy's long-suffering daughter Saffy, Jane Horrocks as Bubble and June Whitfield as Mother, plus the promise of plenty of A-list guest stars from the worlds of acting, fashion and music.