Now Harry Potter actors have started sorting themselves into American Hogwarts Houses
Luna Lovegood is wondering what school would be like in Ilvermorny...
With the arrival of the Ilvermorney sorting quiz on Pottermore, Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch found out which house she'd been in in the American Hogwarts.
The actor, who played Luna Lovegood, was sorted into Thunderbird house, albeit with a slightly guilty conscience. According to new information JK Rowling released online, Thunderbird was named by Chadwick Boot after his favourite magical beast which can create storms as it flies.
"Thunderbird house is sometimes considered to represent the soul of a witch or wizard. It is also said that Thunderbird favours adventurers," reads the description on Pottermore.
Now we need the rest of the Harry Potter cast to work out where their American school identity. ASAP.