With the arrival of the Ilvermorney sorting quiz on Pottermore, Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch found out which house she'd been in in the American Hogwarts.

Advertisement

The actor, who played Luna Lovegood, was sorted into Thunderbird house, albeit with a slightly guilty conscience. According to new information JK Rowling released online, Thunderbird was named by Chadwick Boot after his favourite magical beast which can create storms as it flies.