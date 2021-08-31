No Time to Die’s final trailer promises an explosive end to the Daniel Craig era

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is set to go out with a bang if the final trailer for No Time to Die is any indication.

We’ve waited (and waited and waited) but Craig’s swansong as 007 is finally set to be released in UK cinemas on 30th September, following a series of release date delays caused by production issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there are no big reveals as such in the latest trailer (so we’ll have to continue speculating about whether Rami Malek’s villain Safin is really Dr. No in disguise), we do get glimpses at some new footage from the movie, including a scene of Moneypenny (Naomi Harris), Q (Ben Whishaw) and new 00 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) in M’s office, more of Bond’s reunion with old foe Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and some kick-ass action featuring CIA agent Paloma (Ana de Armas).

No Time to Die will see Bond, retired following the events of 2015’s Spectre, return to active duty after his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) enlist his help in the hunt for a missing scientist.

Soon, Bond encounters the villainous Safin (Rami Malek), who plots to kill millions and who appears to be in some way connected to 007’s beloved Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux).

The film will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final screen outing as 007, following Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Cary Joji Fukunaga, director on No Time to Die, previously revealed he discussed potential replacements for Craig when it appeared the 007 actor had quit the franchise after sustaining an injury filming Spectre.

“Two years ago I took Barbara [Broccoli, producer] to my favourite Japanese restaurant in New York,” Fukunaga told Total Film. “I tried to wine and dine her. At that point Daniel said he wasn’t doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds – that was exciting.”

Broccoli herself added that she and co-producer Michael G. Wilson would not be contemplating the future of the Bond franchise – including who might play 007 next – until “the dust settles” following the release of No Time to Die.

“It’s tough to think about the future until this film has its moment,” she said. “I think we just really want to celebrate this and celebrate Daniel, and then when the dust settles, then look at the landscape and figure out what the future is.”

No Time to Die will be released in UK cinemas on 30th September. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.