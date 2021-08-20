James Bond bosses address franchise’s future beyond No Time To Die

James Bond won’t be found sipping martinis on the small screen any time soon, following comments made by the franchise producers.

Amazon is acquiring MGM, along with the James Bond film franchise, resulting in recent speculation we could see an Amazon Prime Video series adaptation.

However, Michael G. Wilson, a long-time executive producer for the Bond films, and fellow producer Barbara Broccoli both said that they’ve “resisted” any move away from the big screen.

“I think we’re in denial!” Wilson told Total Film during a conversation about the franchise’s future and the possibility of 007 appearing in a TV series.

“It’s tough to think about the future until this film has its moment,” added Broccoli. “I think we just really want to celebrate this and celebrate Daniel, and then when the dust settles, then look at the landscape and figure out what the future is. Although I think one thing we’ve certainly learned in the last 18 months is you never know what the future is. So we have to sit down and think about it.”

Asked outright whether a Bond TV series would be a ‘no’ for her, she responded, “You got it,” explaining, “We make films. We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do.”

“We’ve resisted that call for 60 years,” added Wilson, speaking ahead of the highly anticipated release of No Time To Die.

No Time to Die is now set as Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, his fifth across a period of 15 years, with actors including Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Bridgerton‘s Rege-Jean Page all listed among the bookies’ favourites to replace him.

No Time to Die will be released in UK cinemas on 30th September 2021