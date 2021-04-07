Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit

With rumours of Regé-Jean Page taking over as James Bond continuing to circulate, the Bridgerton star has commented on the reports once again, revealing he’s “flattered” to be tipped as the next 007.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame as Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings, downplayed the Bond buzz, telling the The Mirror: “Ah, the ‘B’ word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.

“I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.”

He added that he had “nothing more – or less” to say on the reports. “I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them.”

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The For the People star addressed Bond rumours back in January, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that, while he was “pleased” the public were suggesting him for the role, he didn’t “think it’s much more than [a] merit badge”.

Last week, Netflix announced Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to Bridgerton for season two, writing that it will “miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the Duke’s wife Daphne Bridgerton, will be reprising her role in the next series, with Netflix confirming: “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season.”