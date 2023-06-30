Ballister has been framed for a crime he didn't commit, so now the two must set out to clear his name once and for all - while wreaking some serious havoc along the way.

The film features the voice of Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, but who else stars in the fantasy adventure and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Nimona on Netflix.

Nimona cast: Who stars in the animated Netflix film?

Nimona. Netflix

Here are the main cast members and characters in Nimona. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona

Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart

Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin

Frances Conroy as The Director

Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin

Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade

RuPaul as Nate Knight

Sarah Sherman as Coriander Cadaverish

Indya Moore as Alamzapam Davis

Julio Torres as Diego the Squire

Chloë Grace Moretz plays Nimona

Chloë Grace Moretz. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Who is Nimona? Nimona is a shapeshifter with a penchant for chaos, who just wants people to see and accept her for who she is. She offers to become Ballister Boldheart’s sidekick, thinking he’s a villain and an outcast like her.

Where have I seen Chloë Grace Moretz? Moretz shot to fame as a child star, appearing in films such as (500) Days of Summer, Kick Ass, Hugo and Dark Shadows. She has since starred in Muppets Most Wanted, If I Stay, The Equalizer, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Suspiria and Tom & Jerry. Moretz has also appeared in series such as 30 Rock and The Peripheral.

Riz Ahmed plays Ballister Boldheart

Riz Ahmed. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi

Who is Ballister Boldheart? Ballister is a knight-in-training who finds himself as the Kingdom’s Most Wanted when he’s accused of killing the Queen in the middle of his knighting ceremony. In order to prove his innocence, he agrees to take on Nimona as a sidekick. He is a true believer in justice and the inherent goodness of people.

Where have I seen Riz Ahmed? Ahmed is known for his roles in films such as Four Lions, Ill Manors, Nightcrawler, Jason Bourne, Rogue One, Venom, Sound of Metal, Mogul Mowgli and Flee. He has also starred in the series The Night Of, The OA and Girls.

Eugene Lee Yang plays Ambrosius Goldenloin

Eugene Lee Yang. Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Who is Ambrosius Goldenloin? Ambrosius is a knight who hails from a long lineage of other great warriors. He cares deeply for Ballister but has a duty to uphold the rules of the Institute.

Where have I seen Eugene Lee Yang? Yang is best known for his work with YouTube group The Try Guys, while he has also appeared in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and an episode of Star Wars: Visions.

Frances Conroy plays The Director

Frances Conroy. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is The Director? The Director runs the Institute, which trains knights to protect the kingdom.

Where have I seen Frances Conroy? Conroy is best-known for her role as Ruth Fisher in Six Feet Under, while she has also appeared in American Horror Story, How I Met Your Mother, Dead to Me and Arrested Development. She has also starred in films such as The Crucible, Catwoman, The Aviator, Joker and The Power of the Dog.

Beck Bennett plays Sir Thoddeus Sureblade

Beck Bennett. Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Who is Sir Thoddeus Sureblade? Thoddeus is an overconfident knight who isn’t quite the swashbuckling maverick he thinks he is, and who envies Ballister and Goldenloin for being the better than him.

Where have I seen Beck Bennett? Bennett is known for his roles in films such as Sing, Brigsby Bear, Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Mitchells vs The Machines. He has also known for his work on Saturday Night Live and for appearing in series including Master of None, Ducktales, MODOK and Hamster & Gretel.

Julio Torres plays Diego the Squire

Julio Torres. FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Who is Diego The Squire? Diego is a social media-loving squire who finds he has evidence of who really killed the Queen.

Where have I seen Julio Torres? Torres is known for his work writing on Saturday Night Live, and for appearing in series such as The Great North and Bob's Burgers.

Lorraine Toussaint plays Queen Valerin

Lorraine Toussaint. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Queen Valerin? Valerin is the kingdom's queen, who has a revolutionary vision for the future. She is a gentle but powerful ruler.

Where have I seen Lorraine Toussaint? Toussaint is known for her roles in The Equalizer, Your Honour, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, Into the Badlands, Rosewood, Orange is the New Black, Saving Grace and Any Day Now, as well as films such as Girls Trip and Selma.

RuPaul plays Nate Knight

RuPaul. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Who is Nate Knight? Nate is one of the co-anchors of the KTV News, the Realm’s major broadcast network.

Where have I seen RuPaul? RuPaul is best-known for producing, hosting, and judging RuPaul's Drag Race, while he has also had roles in films such as Zombies 3 and Show Dogs, and made cameo appearances in many other shows and films.

Indya Moore plays Alamzapam Davis

Indya Moore. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Who is Alamzapam Davis? Alamzapam is one of the co-anchors of the KTV News, the Realm’s major broadcast network.

Where have I seen Indya Moore? Moore is best-known for her roles in the series Pose and the films Queen & Slim, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. She is also set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

