Danny Beard has been declared the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4.

After weeks of catwalk struts, show-stopping looks, divisive sashays and dramatic Untucks, RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned its season 4 winner.

Tonight's episode was the grand finale, with the remaining four queens competing in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza fight for the crown.

Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton joined RuPaul on the judging panel for this final episode, while choreographer Claudimar Neto stopped by to coach the queens through their intense last challenge.

Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard, Jombers Blonde and Black Peppa made it to the final episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, with Pixie Polite narrowly missing out after losing last week's lip-sync to Black Peppa.

Up until the final, Manchester queen Cheddar Gorgeous and Liverpool's Danny Beard were leading with the most challenge wins as both contestants had four RuPeter Badges pinned to their corsets.

Meanwhile, Black Peppa had previously received just one RuPeter Badge after winning episode 1's maxi challenge, while Jonbers Blonde was the dark horse of the competition with zero times at the top.

This year, Baby was the only queen to voluntarily leave the competition, choosing to quit after finding herself in the bottom two with Dakota Schiffer in episode 4 – however, it's unknown whether she would be able to return to the show for season 5.

While the BBC has not released any details about Drag Race UK season 5, we do know that it's going ahead, with the show putting out a casting call for the next series back in September.

Seasons 1-4 of Drag Race UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

