“There was this awkward conversation where [Witherspoon] described what she wanted to see. It didn't appear in the film, anyway, it was bravado on her part.”

After losing her mother, Cheryl Strayed entered into a downward spiral of drug use and lewd behaviour, until she literally walked away from her demons, through momentous desert, forest and mountainous scenery. In order to play the part, Witherpsoon had to shoot on location in tough conditions.

“It's very real,” explained Hornby. “A lot of that is [director] Jean-Marc Vallée insisting on it being real. He said to her 'there will be no make-up.' The way Reese tells it is that she thought 'I know that look, the no make-up look, you can do that with make-up.' But he said, 'no, no, no, nothing at all’.”

Witherspoon wasn't allowed a mirror at any point during the shoot, so she could never know what she looked like, and she had to carry a weighted backpack to simulate Strayed’s experience. “[Vallée] didn't think the pack that she was carrying was heavy enough, so he filled it properly, and she had to carry it. Details like that were really effective in the making of the film, [Witherspoon] is very raw in it.”

