Morbius' Spider-Man twists with Michael Keaton make no sense

The studio’s latest instalment attempts to build upon the long-rumoured Sinister Six crossover following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 with the introduction of another ‘antihero’ to the roster.

After years of production issues and delays, Sony Pictures has expanded its shared Spider-Man universe with Daniel Espinosa’s vampiric Morbius , with the film finally arriving on the big screen.

However, while the film’s numerous trailers featured connecting Easter eggs and cameos linking to both Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the final edit cuts most of these ties for a more self-contained, standalone approach.

It isn’t until the reveal of the two post-credit scenes that the connection between the films becomes apparent, leading to a baffling question mark around the foundations of Sony’s team-up.

As we delve into the issues surrounding Morbius’ post-credit scenes, be warned – there are spoilers ahead.

Breaking down the plot holes with The Vulture/Adrian Toomes



Michael Keaton plays Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming SEAC

With the spotlight on Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes in the numerous Morbius trailers, many expected a version of the villain Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming to feature as a potential antagonist in the film. However, questions were raised over his inclusion, as he originally exists in the MCU - an entirely different universe to both Venom and Morbius.

While the scene in question was eventually cut from the final edit, Toomes' entrance in the finished film is disappointingly relegated to the very end in two post-credits scenes. But bizarrely, it's revealed that he’s transported to the Sony-verse via a purple rift in the sky, a direct result of Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Director Daniel Espinosa subsequently confirmed that this is indeed the same Toomes from Homecoming in his spoiler-filled interview with CinemaBlend, entirely contradicting the point of Strange’s original spell – sending the various Spider-Man villains from earlier films back to their own respective universes.

With Toomes originally existing in the MCU, it’s a head-scratching reveal to see him transported to the Sony-verse. While Wong does admit "the Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little", this move screams "illogical" and "contrived".

Furthermore, as the second post-credit scene reveals, Toomes (in a newly-constructed Vulture suit – whether there’s Chitauri tech in this universe is another unexplained question) meets with Morbius, suggesting they should team up because they could "do some good".

While this strongly implies that Toomes is assembling his own sinister team à la Nick Fury, this twist directly unravels his compelling character arc in Homecoming, particularly after refusing to expose Spidey’s real identity and turning down Mac Gargan's (aka Scorpion) proposal to enact revenge on the web-slinger.

Similarly, the fact that Morbius considers joining Toomes completely undermines his own arc and motivations. Portrayed throughout the film as a sympathetically flawed and conflicted protagonist with the best intentions at heart, he only battles his oldest friend when he wholly embraces the bloodlust.

And without a Spider-Man explicitly featured in this universe (with THAT Spidey poster in the trailer removed from the final edit) how would Morbius help Toomes track down someone he doesn’t know?

What does this mean for the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe?

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony

As Espinosa also confirmed, Toomes is indeed recruiting a super-team, “and he has enticed one already, so it sure looks like a start”. But with Morbius seemingly onboard, and Eddie Brock/Venom undoubtedly set to join the line-up, both characters cast doubt over the villainous intent of the Sinister Six.

Neither are outright villains - they could be classed as anti-heroes at worst - so why would they get involved with Toomes’ potential revenge plot in the first place? Unless “doing some good” is his actual aim - in which case this move would surely dilute the very nature of the classic supervillain group.

As Kraven the Hunter is currently filming, the character is a prime candidate as the fourth member of the Sinister Six. With a potential plan of exacting revenge for transporting him across the multiverse, it would make sense for Toome to enlist one of Spidey’s greatest adversaries to help him track down the web-slinger.

Alternatively, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web might also be a key target for Toomes and Kraven due to her attachment to the Web of Life and Destiny. This psychic power connects her to Spider-totems across the multiverse and has been previously used to hunt totems by comic book villains The Inheritors. Though she's not traditionally a Spider-Man baddie, she might fit in with the less villainous movie versions of Venom and Morbius.

In their rush to assemble their own team-up alternative to the Avengers, Sony Pictures once again displays its lack of understanding and forward-planning when it comes to its Spider-Man universe. With lazy and contrived post-credit scenes leading to further questions and plot holes, the studios will need to course-correct with upcoming instalments Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

If they don't, well, we can always just rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Morbius is in UK cinemas now. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

