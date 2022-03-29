First, the studio debuted Venom , which follows unhinged journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he opens his mind to a gelatinous monster with an appetite for human brains – which is occasionally indulged.

The characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become firm favourites among people of all ages, but Sony's adjacent Spider-Man franchise has opted for a less child-friendly approach.

Sony is now hoping to be two-for-two with the debut of fellow Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, which follows a genius scientist who gains superhuman abilities after inadvertently turning himself into a vampire.

Any story about vampirism is naturally going to involve some blood, which may leave some parents and guardians weighing up whether to allow their impressionable youngsters to see Morbius.

Here's what the BBFC has to say.

Morbius age rating: Is it suitable for kids?

Jared Leto in Morbius Sony Pictures

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given Morbius a 15 certificate, meaning no one younger than 15 years old will be able to see the film in UK cinemas.

The organisation has come to this conclusion on the basis that the film involves "strong threat, horror [and] violence", including jump scares and vampires that may be frightening to younger viewers.

In terms of gore, the BBFC states on its website that the film involves occasional "dark blood spurts and bloody aftermath detail" as well as a scene where someone drinks from medical blood bags (albeit "without strong visual detail").

Meanwhile, the film also includes infrequent use of strong language, moderate fight sequences and scenes in which a child with mobility problems is bullied (but this discrimination is "not condoned").

Is Morbius set in the MCU?

Due to the BBFC's rating, children under the age of 15 years old will not be able to see Morbius in cinemas, but they may take comfort in the fact that it is not an official chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film comes from Sony Pictures and shares the same continuity as Venom, but is largely separate from Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and the world of the Avengers.

It is for this reason that Morbius is not suitable for the whole family in the way that Marvel Studios productions generally are, with the next cinematic entry in the MCU not due until May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

