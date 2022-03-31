How to watch Morbius - is it available to stream?

The Academy Award-winning actor plays the titular genius scientist, whose tireless efforts to cure his own rare blood condition unintentionally infects him with a form of vampirism.

Sony's Spider-Man-centric cinematic universe is about to expand with the long-awaited release of Morbius , which sees Jared Leto take on the role of Marvel's living vampire.

Morbius has been sat on the shelf at Sony Pictures for quite some time, having been intended for release back in July 2020, before being pushed back five times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it's finally time for the horror-tinged superhero flick to be unleashed on audiences, but as COVID-19 remains a major issue around the world, some fans may be wondering whether there is an option to watch from home.

Read on for all the details.

How to watch Morbius

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March 2022.

The film is only available exclusively in cinemas so you will need to see it in theatres if you are keen to see it as soon as possible.

Otherwise, a wait is on your hands for a digital release.

Is Morbius available to stream online?

Unfortunately for anyone concerned about rising coronavirus infections, Morbius is set to be a cinema-exclusive movie for the first stage of its release.

It will be playing in multiplexes across the UK from Thursday 31st March 2022, but a home option will become available in due course.

Jared Leto in Morbius Sony Pictures

Morbius digital release date speculation

The timeline will likely depend on the success of the film, with juggernaut blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home spending three months in cinemas alone, while less popular fare like Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrived on digital in just six weeks.

Is the Morbius DVD and Blu-ray available to pre-order?

Not just yet. DVD and Blu-ray releases of major studio films often become available to pre-order well in advance, sometimes before a release date has even been set, but Morbius is not listed on Amazon UK at the time of writing.

We'll update this page when the film becomes available for pre-order.

Will Morbius be on Disney Plus?

While Morbius may be a Marvel comic book character, this project does not actually come from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, but rather from Sony Pictures (which brought you Venom and co-produced Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy).

What this means is that Morbius won't be available on Disney Plus anytime soon, with the service also currently missing Holland's Spidey films and Hardy's two Venom outings.

Instead, Morbius will go from cinemas to PVOD platforms for an additional fee, before getting a free streaming release on Netflix first (in the United States), after the mega streamer snatched a licensing deal from STARZ last year.

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

