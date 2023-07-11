But where exactly did filming take place for Mission: Impossible 7? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 filmed?

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Paramount Pictures and Skydance

During production, filming took place in a number of locations, with some famous cities such as Rome and Venice playing themselves – the former during a thrilling and sometimes comedic car chase and the latter for various scenes including a late-night combat sequence.

Meanwhile, other filming locations in the film are moonlighting as other places – with one such example being the sequence in the film's opening act at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Although for exterior shots the real airport was used, much of the sequence was actually shot at Birmingham Grand Central Rail Station – a fair distance away from the United Arab Emirates!

Meanwhile, the already iconic motorbike cliff jump stunt was performed on location in Helsetkopen, Norway while the train scenes during that same climactic sequence were shot at Levisham, North Yorkshire – playing the role of the Swiss Alps – and also in Hellesy, Norway.

Other scenes for the film were shot in studios, with Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden and Longcross Film Studios in Surrey both being used.

Read More

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.