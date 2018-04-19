The thriller comes from the same producers as the fantastic 2014 horror The Babadook and also stars Aussie actor Anthony Hayes (War Machine) and New Zealander Caren Pistorius (Slow West).

Cargo centres around Freeman’s character Andy who lives on a houseboat alongside his wife Kay (Susie Porter) and their infant daughter Rosie. Andy and his family are attempting to ride out a violent pandemic that has swept across the world turning the population in violent creatures.

After a tragic attack, Kay is killed and Andy is infected meaning that in 48 hours their daughter Rosie will become an orphan.

In order to find a new guardian for his daughter, Andy sets out on an epic journey to find an Aboriginal tribe said to be successfully fending off the creatures.

The film's trailer promises to combine a unique blend of family drama and edge of your seat zombie thrills all set to the desolate backdrop of the vast Australian outback.

Freeman is having a killer 2018 having already starred in both the blockbuster hit Black Panther as the CIA agent Everett K. Ross and the acclaimed anthology horror Ghost Stories.

Cargo had its premiere at the Adelaide film festival in Australia where it received strong early reviews and is set to be unleashed by Netflix on May 18th.