“Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock – we just say the same thing all the time and it gets quoted different ways,” Moffat told us at the Radio Times Covers Party, where he and members of the cast (including Louise Brealey and Sian Brooke) collected souvenir covers of Sherlock’s episodes from 2017.

“We haven’t got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn’t do it again.

“When, I don’t know,” he continued. “I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don’t know. A longer gap? They’re always long gaps!”

“We’re doing Dracula, which is going to take two years at least,” Gatiss added, explaining that the pair’s new upcoming project was one of many reasons for the series break.

“We’re not going to do Sherlock whilst we’re doing Dracula. So it’s not going to happen in the immediate future. Never say never, but no – we don’t have an idea [right now].”

“I could see us making more Sherlocks,” Moffat concluded. “I could see us making Sherlocks way in the future.

“It’s not the kind of show that has to come back all the time. It can revisit. Every time Sherlock comes back it’s a reunion show.”

So you never know – it’s just possible that before the heat death of the universe, we’ll see Benedict Cumberbatch don that Belstaff coat one more time.