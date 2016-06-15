Mark Hamill does some good tweeting, whether it’s revealing secrets from the original Star Wars trilogy, weighing in on the great Bucky=Luke Skywalker debate or channeling Yoda to wish co-star Daisy Ridley a happy birthday.

And his latest effort is no exception, cheerfully giving a fan his blessing to dress as Luke Skywalker despite her slight concerns he might not approve due to her being a girl.