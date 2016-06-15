Mark Hamill says “gender matters not” when it comes to dressing as Luke Skywalker
Anyone can be a Jedi
Mark Hamill does some good tweeting, whether it’s revealing secrets from the original Star Wars trilogy, weighing in on the great Bucky=Luke Skywalker debate or channeling Yoda to wish co-star Daisy Ridley a happy birthday.
And his latest effort is no exception, cheerfully giving a fan his blessing to dress as Luke Skywalker despite her slight concerns he might not approve due to her being a girl.
@HamillHimself can I go to comic con as Luke Skywalker even though I'm a girl? I'm doing it anyways :) #wigsarefun pic.twitter.com/D1iSERLDem
— Jessica Bentley (@jessicab19911) June 14, 2016
In keeping with Hamill’s style we have to say this makes him a massively magnanimous Mark. He’s pretty fly for a Jedi.
Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017