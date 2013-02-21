“Both have had meetings set that were postponed — on their end, not mine. They’re more busy than I am,” he said during an interview on US show Entertainment Tonight.

Hamill also discussed a possible set up for the new film, speculating that it could be about the children of the original Star Wars protagonists and that his role “would be sort of in the Obi-wan range - an influential character”.

The actor also shared his thoughts on how Lucasfilm's new owner Disney could redeem the series following CGI-heavy second trilogy The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, which received a mixed response from fans.

“I hope they find the right balance of CGI with practical effects," said Hamill. "I love props, I love models, miniatures, matte paintings — I’m sort of old school. I think if you go too far in the direction of CGI it winds up looking like just a giant video game, and that’s unfortunate. If they listen to me at all, it’ll be, ‘Lighten up and go retro with the way it looks.’”

However, Hamill explained that he would want to make sure “the whole gang” from the original films would appear in Episode VII before making any commitment to the project.

“Is Carrie and Harrison and Billy Dee [Williams] and Tony Daniels, everybody that’s around from the original [returning]? I want to make sure that everybody’s on board here, rather than just one,” he said.

Star Wars: Episode VII, which will be directed by JJ Abrams, is tentatively scheduled for release in 2015.