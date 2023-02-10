Magic Mike's Last Dance opens with the titular character working as a bartender in Florida, only for him to be persuaded by a wealthy socialite to make a trip across the Atlantic for the performing opportunity of a lifetime.

Almost eight years after the last Magic Mike film arrived in cinemas, Channing Tatum is reprising his role as exotic dancer Mike Lane for one more film – and this time, he's heading to London.

Given the change of location, most of the stars from the previous two outings are absent from this film, with a new cast having been assembled that includes Hollywood superstars, film debutants and a couple of familiar faces from British TV – read on for everything you need to know.

Channing Tatum plays Mike Lane

Who is Mike? A former exotic dancer who is now working as a bartender in Miami – until he's persuaded to head to London with a wealthy socialite for a new performing opportunity.

What else has Channing Tatum been in? Since breaking through in the mid-'00s with parts in films such as Step Up and She's the Man, Tatum has become a major star – with highlights including roles in 21 and 22 Jump Street, Foxcatcher, The Hateful Eight, Hail, Caesar!, Logan Lucky and the previous two Magic Mike movies. Recent credits have included The Lost City and Dog, the latter of which he also co-directed.

Salma Hayek Pinault plays Maxandra Mendoza

Who is Maxandra? A wealthy socialite who hires Mike for a $6,000 dance and is so impressed that she offers him the chance to work in London for a month.

What else has Salma Hayek Pinault been in? Hayek has been a big name in Hollywood since the mid-'90s, with key credits in the early part of her career including Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma. She was Oscar-nominated for playing Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, while more recent credits include The Hitman's Bodyguard, Eternals and House of Gucci.

Ayub Khan Din plays Victor

Who is Victor? A butler who works in Maxandra's luxury townhouse.

What else has Ayub Khan Din been in? Din is best known as the creator and writer of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge, while previous acting roles have included Hanif Ruparell in Coronation Street and Ravi Shah in London Bridge.

Jemelia George plays Zadie

Who is Zadie? Maxandra’s bookish daughter.

What else has Jemelia George been in? This is George's screen debut.

Juliette Motamed plays Hannah

Who is Hannah? A ballet dancer and the star of a stage show in London, which Mike joins the cast of.

What else has Juliette Motamed been in? Motamed is best known for her role as Ayesha in Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts – with this marking her big-screen debut.

Vicki Pepperdine plays Edna Eaglebauer

Who is Edna? A bureaucrat who needs to be charmed to ensure the show can go on.

What else has Vicki Pepperdine been in? Pepperdine is best known for co-writing and starring in BBC sitcom Getting On and has had roles in a number of other British comedy and drama series including Worzel Gummidge, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, and We Hunt Together. Past film credits include My Cousin Rachel, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Alan Cox plays Roger

Who is Roger? A wealthy Englishman and Maxandra's soon-to-be ex-husband.

What else has Alan Cox been in? Cox first found fame playing a teenage Dr Watson in Young Sherlock Holmes in 1985, while more recent credits include the film Say My Name and an episode of New Amsterdam.

The cast also includes:

Caitlin Gerard as Kim

Christopher Bencomo as Kim's husband

Ethan Lawrence as Woody

Christopher Villiers as Robert

Nancy Carroll as Phoebe

Suzanne Bertish as Renata

Gavin Spokes as Matthew

