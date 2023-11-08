Throughout the movie, we follow several of the killer's rituals as he methodically goes about his grisly business, and one of these involves repeatedly listening to music on his headphones.

Specifically, he is shown to have a penchant for The Smiths, and several of the Morrissey-led band's hits therefore feature in the soundtrack, including How Soon is Now?, Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now and This Charming Man.

Interestingly, Fincher explained in an interview with IndieWire that he only had the idea to use so many of the Manchester group's songs during post-production – partly because he was determined to use How Soon Is Now? one way or another.

"I don’t think that there’s a library of music by recording artists that have as much sardonic nature and wit simultaneously [as The Smiths']," he explained.

"And we don’t get an awful lot of access to who this guy is. I thought through his mixtape it would be amusing, that that would be our window into him."

Read on for the full list of tracks featured in The Killer.

The Killer soundtrack

You can find the full tracklist for the film below:

Well I Wonder performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths I Know It’s Over performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths How Soon Is Now? performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths Hand in Glove performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths Bigmouth Strikes Again performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now performed by The Smiths

Girlfriend in a Coma performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths Shoplifters of the World Unite performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths Unhappy Birthday performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths This Charming Man performed by The Smiths

performed by The Smiths There Is a Light That Never Goes Out performed by The Smiths

Glory Box performed by Portishead

performed by Portishead Qbanito performed by Fiesta Latina

performed by Fiesta Latina Vuelve Conmigo performed by DS Dariel feat JC Karo

performed by DS Dariel feat JC Karo Chopstick performed by Orlando Angelo

performed by Orlando Angelo Pop Pop performed by Avalanche The Architect

performed by Avalanche The Architect Another Level performed by Crewsont

performed by Crewsont Better Than performed by Gretchen Parlato

performed by Gretchen Parlato Can't Help Myself performed by nok nok x Tkettle

