His most repeated maxim is to "stick to the plan" while he also reminds himself to "forbid empathy", "anticipate, don't improvise" and "fight only the bad that you've been paid to fight".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, we also see snippets of Fassbender's character preparing to fire a sniper rifle, boarding a plane, engaging in violent combat and participating in various other hitman-like activities.

Intrigued? You can check out the extremely tense trailer in full below:

The Killer is based on a French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, and is Fincher's first feature since the biographical drama Mank in 2020.

A brief synopsis reads: "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

Fassbender – who is making his first film appearance since X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019 – is joined in the cast by Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Read more:

The Killer will be released in select cinemas on 27th October 2023 and on Netflix on 3rd November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.