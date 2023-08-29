The Killer trailer gives first look at Michael Fassbender's assassin
David Fincher's new film is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.
The explosive first trailer has been released for David Fincher's upcoming neo-noir thriller The Killer ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.
The intriguing teaser offers a first look at Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin, who we hear muttering various rules to himself over a chilling montage showing him going about his deadly day job.
His most repeated maxim is to "stick to the plan" while he also reminds himself to "forbid empathy", "anticipate, don't improvise" and "fight only the bad that you've been paid to fight".
Meanwhile, we also see snippets of Fassbender's character preparing to fire a sniper rifle, boarding a plane, engaging in violent combat and participating in various other hitman-like activities.
Intrigued? You can check out the extremely tense trailer in full below:
The Killer is based on a French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, and is Fincher's first feature since the biographical drama Mank in 2020.
A brief synopsis reads: "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."
Fassbender – who is making his first film appearance since X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019 – is joined in the cast by Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.
The Killer will be released in select cinemas on 27th October 2023 and on Netflix on 3rd November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
