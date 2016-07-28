Karen Gillan goes on the run for new film role
The Doctor Who actress has landed a killer part
Published: Thursday, 28 July 2016 at 0:43 pm
Looks like Karen Gillan’s star is continuing to rise, with the former Doctor Who star set to play the female lead in new indie drama All Creatures Here Below, written by and starring David Dastmalchian.
According to Deadline the new film will see the pair play a desperate young couple on the run, who seek refuge in Kansas City to escape a currently unknown threat. Collin Schiffli will direct the movie, with Amy Greene, Ignacio Arenas and Chris Stinson producing.
Currently the rest of the film is mostly a mystery, but we do know one thing – considering all of Gillan’s experience running from danger with a dangerous man, she’s bound to knock this one out of the park.
