Looks like Karen Gillan’s star is continuing to rise, with the former Doctor Who star set to play the female lead in new indie drama All Creatures Here Below, written by and starring David Dastmalchian.

According to Deadline the new film will see the pair play a desperate young couple on the run, who seek refuge in Kansas City to escape a currently unknown threat. Collin Schiffli will direct the movie, with Amy Greene, Ignacio Arenas and Chris Stinson producing.