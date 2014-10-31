KAPOW! Batman and Robin take on Catwoman’s goons in exclusive 1960s scene
We can see why Adam West’s Batman was always the best...
It’s hard to argue that the 1960s TV version of Batman was the best. None of this moping around, gravelly-voiced mumbling and poor lighting – Adam West’s caped crusader was a do-gooder with a heart of gold, living in a day-glo world of jazzy villains and good morals.
From shark-repellant Bat-spray to the world’s most feasible Batmobile, the series had it all – clearly, it’s the incarnation to beat for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.
Fans will soon get a chance to relive the glory days of the world’s greatest superhero with the November 10 release of Batman: The Complete TV series Collector's Edition – but until then, they can watch the video above for some epic action. ZOWIE!