It’s hard to argue that the 1960s TV version of Batman was the best. None of this moping around, gravelly-voiced mumbling and poor lighting – Adam West’s caped crusader was a do-gooder with a heart of gold, living in a day-glo world of jazzy villains and good morals.

Advertisement

From shark-repellant Bat-spray to the world’s most feasible Batmobile, the series had it all – clearly, it’s the incarnation to beat for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.