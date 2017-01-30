“I think it’s very interesting where the new movie is heading. It’s so different from the other films, it talks a lot about the moment we live in right now”, Bayona has previously told Coming Soon.

“It’s darker… but at the same time, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a blockbuster, you have Chris Pratt, it’s a great adventure, but it’s very interesting the way the film is darker than the other ones”.

Advertisement

Jurassic World will be released in UK cinemas on the 7th June 2018