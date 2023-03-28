And one of the other reasons John Wick: Chapter 4 works so well is its impressive score, which is provided by returning composers Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard, who have scored all four films in the franchise so far.

The fourth entry in the John Wick franchise has received rave reviews since it arrived in UK cinemas last weekend – with special praise reserved for the multiple high-octane action sequences packed into the film's lengthy runtime.

In addition to their instrumental compositions, the soundtrack – which is now available on Amazon – also includes four songs, including the main theme Eye for an Eye which is written by Bates and sung by singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, who also stars as Akira in the movie.

You can find the full tracklist below.

John Wick 4 soundtrack

All tracks written by Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard.

Big Wick Energy

Nowhere to Run – performed by Lola Colette

Sand Wick

Killing the Elder

Hotel Condemned

Wick in Osaka

High Table in Osaka

A Grave Accusation

Grief on a Train

I Would Die for You – performed by In This Moment

Of Mincing & Men

A Grave Situation

To Get Back In

Killa’s Teeth

Ambition and Worth

Dog Lover

JW, Loving Husband

Stairs Arrval

Marie Douceur, Marie Colère – performed by Manon Hollander

Caine Helps

Paris Radio Intro

Chess Club

Urban Cowgirl

Quite the Mess You've Made

The Ex Ex

The Ex Ex Chapter 3

Arc De Triomphe

Wrong Train

Sacré-Coeur Sunrise

Pistol Procession

Ten Paces

Twenty Paces

Helen A Handbasket

Eye For an Eye – performed by Rina Sawayama

Cry Mia River

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

