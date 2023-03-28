John Wick 4 soundtrack: All the songs in the Keanu Reeves film
The latest instalment in the high-octane action franchise has just arrived in UK cinemas.
The fourth entry in the John Wick franchise has received rave reviews since it arrived in UK cinemas last weekend – with special praise reserved for the multiple high-octane action sequences packed into the film's lengthy runtime.
And one of the other reasons John Wick: Chapter 4 works so well is its impressive score, which is provided by returning composers Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard, who have scored all four films in the franchise so far.
In addition to their instrumental compositions, the soundtrack – which is now available on Amazon – also includes four songs, including the main theme Eye for an Eye which is written by Bates and sung by singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, who also stars as Akira in the movie.
You can find the full tracklist below.
John Wick 4 soundtrack
All tracks written by Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard.
Big Wick Energy
Nowhere to Run – performed by Lola Colette
Sand Wick
Killing the Elder
Hotel Condemned
Wick in Osaka
High Table in Osaka
A Grave Accusation
Grief on a Train
I Would Die for You – performed by In This Moment
Of Mincing & Men
A Grave Situation
To Get Back In
Killa’s Teeth
Ambition and Worth
Dog Lover
JW, Loving Husband
Stairs Arrval
Marie Douceur, Marie Colère – performed by Manon Hollander
Caine Helps
Paris Radio Intro
Chess Club
Urban Cowgirl
Quite the Mess You've Made
The Ex Ex
The Ex Ex Chapter 3
Arc De Triomphe
Wrong Train
Sacré-Coeur Sunrise
Pistol Procession
Ten Paces
Twenty Paces
Helen A Handbasket
Eye For an Eye – performed by Rina Sawayama
Cry Mia River
