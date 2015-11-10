Turns out keeping secrets, a favourite past time of J.J. Abrams, is incredibly difficult in the face of the Star Wars merchandising machine. “With this movie there are more licensing and merchandising balls to juggle than I’ve ever experienced,” he explained. “There are so many things, each one a little bit of a window into the story.”

“It’s not just about what piece you put out for a talk show. This is also about: Well, what does that character say as a toy in that particular line of action figures, as opposed to that one?”

But what about those hints, mysteries and hanging questions. Like, say C3PO’s new red arm?

“Moments like Threepio’s arm came from the desire to, well, mark time. It’s almost like...” Unknown events have transpired? “Exactly. You know the moment when you reconnect with someone after years apart? You see the lines on their face, you think, oh, they’ve lived 10 years!”

It’s worth reading the full interview. For our money Abrams’ reference to the “sweetness between Han and Rey” is more evidence the two are related, but we’re not going to think too hard and ruin the surprise. The 18th December isn’t so far away…

