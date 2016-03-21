Jeremy Renner is aiming for a Hawkeye Netflix series
Another string to his bow
If you’ve spent the weekend watching season two of Netflix superhero series Daredevil, and are wondering what heroes could be next (after Luke Cage and Iron Fist), then Avengers actor Jeremy Renner has a suggestion for you – a series all about his prodigious archer Hawkeye.
"I think that's actually a really great model, if there's ever a way to explore the character, maybe it's in that world," Renner told the crowd at the Silicon Valley Comic-con (via ScreenRant).
"These are things that are really not in my control, but I'd be open to it. I've really enjoyed getting to explore the character more recently," he said, adding, "The Netflix model is where all the character drama goes to now. You're doing a superhero movie or a Netflix or HBO kind of model. So I'd be open to it. Not up to me, though."
It’s a long shot, sure – but we can’t help but think a Netflix series based on the recent Hawkeye mini series by Matt Fraction and David Aja (which was a critical smash-hit, above) would be incredible. They would have to include the dog sidekick, though.
Jeremy Renner will appear in Captain America: Civil War, in cinemas from 29th April