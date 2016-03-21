"These are things that are really not in my control, but I'd be open to it. I've really enjoyed getting to explore the character more recently," he said, adding, "The Netflix model is where all the character drama goes to now. You're doing a superhero movie or a Netflix or HBO kind of model. So I'd be open to it. Not up to me, though."

It’s a long shot, sure – but we can’t help but think a Netflix series based on the recent Hawkeye mini series by Matt Fraction and David Aja (which was a critical smash-hit, above) would be incredible. They would have to include the dog sidekick, though.

Jeremy Renner will appear in Captain America: Civil War, in cinemas from 29th April