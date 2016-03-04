Jennifer Lawrence narrates this Beautiful Planet documentary - and it's completely lovely
The Oscar-winning actress has leant her voice to a IMAX documentary film about seeing planet Earth from space
It's the match made in heaven space we never knew we wanted. Jennifer Lawrence has leant her vocals to new documentary A Beautiful Planet. And it's really lovely.
The Oscar-winning actress, who's starred in the Hunger Games franchise, Silver Linings Playbook and Joy (to name but a few), has stepped out of shot to narrate a new documentary focussing on Earth as astronauts see it from space.
Made in association with Nasa, and filmed from the International Space Station, A Beautiful Planet "features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet — and the effects humanity has had on it over time."
The combination of jaw-dropping visuals, a thought-provoking message and J-Law’s lovely voice is one that is not to be missed.
A Beautiful Planet is yet to get a UK release date, but will be in American cinemas from 29th April.