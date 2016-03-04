Made in association with Nasa, and filmed from the International Space Station, A Beautiful Planet "features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet — and the effects humanity has had on it over time."

The combination of jaw-dropping visuals, a thought-provoking message and J-Law’s lovely voice is one that is not to be missed.

A Beautiful Planet is yet to get a UK release date, but will be in American cinemas from 29th April.