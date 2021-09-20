James King on future of James Bond: “007 can look however they want him to”

James King has been a busy man in the run-up to the release of No Time to Die – hosting both the official podcast for the film and a two-part radio special on the music of Bond.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the broadcaster and film critic revealed what direction he thinks the franchise should take next, following the departure of Daniel Craig, informed by conversations he’s had with the head of casting.

“I know everyone throws around names, and we’ve all got opinions,” he said. “But it’s not an easy job. And I spoke to the head of casting, for example, who’s heavily involved in these decisions – this is not an easy thing that they take lightly. So the decision will be very long and complex I’m sure, which is as it should be.”

He added, “Personally, I just think that there are no rules, really. James Bond or certainly 007 can look however they want him to look – him or her to look – you know, I don’t think we have to sort of impose rules and say, ‘Well, James Bond has to be like this,’ or ‘James Bond needs to be like that.’

“Let’s keep the door open and just be very open-minded about it. I don’t mind whether 007 is male, female, what their background is, what colour of hair they have as long as they’re a good actor and they’re a strong presence.”

Of course, the subject of who will be the next Bond has been a major talking point ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would be stepping down after No Time To Die – with the likes of Sam Heughan, James Norton, and Regé-Jean Page all thought to be in the running.

No Time To Die will be released in the UK on 30th September 2021.