In a matter of hours, little towns in the southern States have been damaged or completely wiped out due to the onslaught of tornadoes, furious storms and relentless lightening. Richard Armitage's summer disaster movie, Into the Storm, tells the story of normal folk who capture incredible footage of extreme weather. But how far do these determined new climatologists go to get that once-in-a-lifetime shot?

We've tracked down a real-life twister-chasing daredevil. David Mayhew craves nature at its most beautiful, he's managed to capture these fine action shots and lives to tell the tale...