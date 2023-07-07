It was an extreme but necessary measure after a vengeful entity took hold of Josh and compelled him into very nearly murdering his entire family – a grim fate that was thankfully avoided.

However, traumatic memories of that incident have driven the Lamberts apart, with a sudden reconnection to The Further holding the potential to bring them back together or curse them for all eternity. No pressure!

Read on for our full spoiler-filled breakdown of Insidious: The Red Door’s dramatic ending.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Insidious: The Red Door ending explained

Insidious: The Red Door boasts one of the most thrilling finales the franchise has yet seen, as Dalton Lambert is possessed by the Red-Faced Demon that has long yearned for his soul.

He and his father, Josh, had been gradually regaining their memories of The Further over the preceding days – the former sent reeling by his mother’s death, the latter hypnotised by an enigmatic new art teacher.

After realising his son is in grave danger, Josh ventured into The Further and found the Red-Faced Demon’s lair, where Dalton was being held captive as his physical body was possessed.

Together, they mounted a daring escape, but struggled to contain the demon behind The Red Door that leads to its eerie hideout.

Josh instructed his son to leave The Further without him and it looked for a moment that he would sacrifice his life there, providing a melancholic end to the story of the Lambert family.

Ty Simpkins stars in Insidious: The Red Door. Sony Pictures

However, Dalton was able to come to his aid in the real world, where he began frantically painting over a piece of artwork depicting The Red Door, which he created whilst in a trance-like state.

As he does this, The Red Door in The Further also begins to be sealed by a substance that resembles a mix of paint and blood, preventing the demon within from bursting through.

It’s unclear exactly how Dalton’s painting is connected to the real Red Door, although it’s worth noting that living people have previously been shown to have superhuman power in The Further.

Most notably, psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) has demonstrated enhanced strength and telekinesis whilst exploring the ghostly plain in earlier films.

Patrick Wilson stars in Insidious: The Red Door. Sony Pictures

The Lambert family specifically have a long history with The Further, with Josh’s own father – absent for much of his childhood – revealed to also have had the uncanny ability to astral project.

As The Red Door is sealed and the light above it flickers out, Josh is briefly reunited with his father, who died tragically young after his demonic encounters led to a mistaken diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Josh joins Dalton back in the land of the living, with the Lambert family seeming closer than ever to true reconciliation as they finally address their dark history.

The story ends with another otherworldly encounter – a visit from Elise, who was killed at the end of the first Insidious film, but can occasionally make contact from the spirit world.

Josh cannot quite place her as the events of the first two films remain partly clouded to him, but she offers him some sage advice: “Keep a steady stride.”

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, actor Lin Shaye revealed that the original script contained a more cheerful and optimistic message from Elise, but she felt that wasn’t authentic for the character.

Lin Shaye stars in Insidious: The Last Key Sony Pictures

Director Wilson agreed to make the change, which avoids an overly simplistic happy ending and instead acknowledges that there could be more challenges to come for this family.

Shaye explained: “It means wherever you are, keep your eyes forward and keep moving, and keep being aware of where you're going, because it won't be what you think.

“That’s a big thought to end the film with, so I'm very proud of that; that we discussed it, and Patrick loved the idea as well. So that is how we end the story... Who knows what lies ahead?”

On the future of the franchise, Wilson added: "I can’t speak to whether it would continue with any of these characters because Ty's a very young guy and that's a different story if they continue it with him. [But] for me and Rose [Byrne], it feels pretty final for us. I feel pretty confident in that.

More like this

"That being said, I remember 10 to 12 years ago, we did the second movie and people said, ‘Would you come back for more?’ And I thought, ‘I just don't see how I could.’ Now, cut to many years later: director, having the family back, here we are again."

A post-credits scene hints at future instalments in the Insidious franchise.

Insidious: The Red Door is in UK cinemas from Friday 7th July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.