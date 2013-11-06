The new movie will also see the return of The Wolverine's director, James Mangold, whose film grossed a total of £251.9m at the worldwide box office earlier this year, despite mixed reviews and poor takings in the US.

Speaking to the press back in September, Jackman suggested the upcoming X-Men movie would be his last. "Great parts always outgrow the actors that play them," he said. "If you forget that, it's at your own peril. They are working on it [X-Men] now, and it would have to be very compelling for me to do it again."

But it looks like the forthcoming sequel, which is yet to announce a release date or storyline details, succeeded in wooing the Les Misérables actor, a move that is sure to delight the Chinese market where The Wolverine performed particularly well, topping the box office and taking £23.3m since its October release.

