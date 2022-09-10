The film – which sees original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters – will be released on Friday 30th September 2022, and the new two-minute trailer gives fans a sneak peek at what they can expect.

A second trailer has been released for Hocus Pocus 2 ahead of the long-awaited sequel's debut on Disney Plus later this month.

It was unveiled at Disney's showcase at the D23 Expo, and opens by showing the central witches being banished from Salem as teenagers – before we flash forward 370 years to present-day Salem, and are introduced to a new trio of teenagers – Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo).

We see them gifted a strange candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, who tells them: "Legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."

Only, it seems the candle reawakens the Sandersons – who soon announce their presence by yelling: "Yes Salem, we're back!"

All sorts of sinister magical hijinks ensue, with the witches even revealing their intention to steal the souls of the teenagers, who must learn to defend themselves against the spooky terror.

You can watch the full trailer – which also includes the first appearance of Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham as The Witch – below:

Last month, director Anne Fletcher confirmed that stars of the original film Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw will not appear in the sequel as Max and Alison, telling Entertainment Weekly that "it was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it."

Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Thora Birch and Jason Marsden are among the other cast members who won't be returning, but Doug Jones will be back as Billy Butcherson.

Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney Plus on Friday 30th September 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

