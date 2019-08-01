The scene comes after the dust has settled on the final battle sequence in Samoa, the credits have begun to roll, and features Ryan Reynolds - who made a surprise cameo earlier on in the film as Locke, a CIA agent working with Hobbs - making a joke at the expense of the recently departed Game of Thrones.

In a recent sit down with RadioTimes.com, director David Leitch told us how the scene came about. Find out what he said about it below.

Is there a post-credits scene in Hobbs and Shaw?

Yes, the final bit of action in the film comes partway through the credits.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

It sees The Rock's Luke Hobbs put in a call to Ryan Reynolds' Locke, to whom he handed the virus after they returned from Samoa.

Locke confirmed that the virus was secure and that a crisis had been averted, but also informed him that another, even more powerful virus was being developed that would soon become a problem (a not-so-subtle hint at an inevitable sequel).

And then things got weird. The last few seconds of the film saw Locke slam the finale of Game of Thrones, questioning the peculiarity of Jon Snow's ending. "He had sex with his aunt and then killed her," he told Hobbs incredulously, shortly before the screen cut to black.

Where did the Game of Thrones joke come from?

"That's Ryan's twisted brain I think," director David Leitch told RadioTimes.com. "When I asked him to do the scene in the Pancake House [at the beginning of the film] and to be this character Locke who gives the exposition of the virus, I asked him to help jazz it up. Ryan always has a lot of great ideas, and he wanted to riff on Game of Thrones, obviously it's in the pop zeitgeist and it's such an iconic show, and he's like 'let's go after Game of thrones for fun'".

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season eight HBO

He continued: "When we finished editing the movie and we brought him back for the coda, we were looking at things we could sort of dredge up from the original scene and what could be paid off, and that was one of them and he said,' let's find some Game of Thrones stuff'. And by that time, the finale had come out, and it just felt like the right joke at the right time."

Hobbs and Shaw is out NOW