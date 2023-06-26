The new film, which will be released on Prime Video in September, is called How to Date Billy Walsh, and we now have our first look at what to expect.

It's time for Heartstopper and Bridgerton fans to unite, as two stars of the hit Netflix shows come together in a new high school romantic comedy.

The film stars Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft, Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran and Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan, and centres around Chandran's character Amelia and Croft's character Archie, who have been best friends since childhood.

The synopsis for the film explains: "Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret. Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Buchanan), the new American transfer student.

Charithra Chandran as Amelia & Sebastian Croft as Archie in How to Date Billy Walsh Prime Video

"Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process."

In the first-look images we see shots of the three central characters, with Archie appearing to go through multiple humiliating events throughout the film.

Sebastian Croft as Archie in How to Date Billy Walsh. Prime Video

The movie also stars The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar, the Cornetto Trilogy's Nick Frost, Man Like Mobeen's Guz Khan, Motherland's Lucy Punch and London Kills star Daisy Jelley.

It sees Chandran reuniting with Bridgerton director Alex Sanjiv Pillai, while the script comes from Alexander J Farrell and Greer Ellison.

Both Heartstopper and Bridgerton will be returning for new seasons later this year, with Heartstopper season 2 arriving in August and Bridgerton season 3 arriving on an currently unannounced date.

