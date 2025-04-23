The film was first announced all the way back in 2021 and filmed later that same year, but has had rather a complicated post-production process due in part to reshoots delayed by both scheduling issues and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It now finally arrives on Netflix this Friday, so Hardy fans are very much in luck. But you might be wondering who else is joining him in the cast. Read on for everything you need to know.

Havoc cast: Full list of stars in Tom Hardy Netflix film

Tom Hardy as Walker

Jessie Mei Li as Ellie

Timothy Olyphant as Vincent

Forest Whitaker as Lawrence Beaumont

Justin Cornwell as Charlie

Quelin Sepulveda as Mia

Luis Guzmán as Raul

Michelle Waterson as Assassin

Sunny Pang as Ching

Jim Caesar as Wes

Xelia Mendes-Jones as Johnny

Yeo Yann Yann as Mother

Richard Harrington as Jake

Serhat Metin as Cortez

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, asreaders can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have aaccount. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as amember. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Tom Hardy plays Walker

Tom Hardy as Walker in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Walker? A bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. He soon finds himself with a number of factions on his tail including a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician and even his fellow cops.

What else has Tom Hardy been in? Hardy is known for a huge range of film credits including roles in Layer Cake, Marie Antoinette, RocknRolla, Bronson, Inception, Tinker Trailer Soldier Spy, Warrior, Lawless, The Dark Knight Rises, Locke, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend, The Revenant, Dunkirk, the Venom trilogy and The Bikeriders, as well as series such as Band of Brothers, Wuthering Heights, Taboo, Peaky Blinders and most recently MobLand.

Jessie Mei Li plays Ellie

Jessie Mei Li as Ellie in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Ellie? Walker's rookie partner, who has a strong moral compass and has not yet been tainted by corruption, but who gets embroiled in the mayhem on her first day.

What else has Jessie Mei Li been in? Mei Li is best known for her role as Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow & Bone, while she also had a small role in the Edgar Wright film Last Night in Soho.

Forest Whitaker plays Lawrence Beaumont

Forest Whitaker as Lawrence Beaumont in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Lawrence Beaumont? The crooked mayoral candidate and real estate mogul who entrusts Walker with finding his errant son, Charlie.

What else has Forest Whitaker been in? Whitaker is an Academy Award-winning actor for his role in The Last King of Scotland. Other film credits include Good Morning, Vietnam, The Butler, Arrival and Marvel's Black Panther, while more recently he's been seen in Andor – reprising his role as Saw Gerrera from Rogue One.

Justin Cornwell plays Charlie

Justin Cornwell as Charlie in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Charlie? Beaumont's son, who has been involved in a cocaine deal that went awry and is now on the run.

What else has Justin Cornwell been in? Cornwell is best known for his TV roles as Kyle Craig in Training Day, Damien Asante in The InBetween, Marcus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy and Lamarcus Alton in Bel-Air. He also appeared in the 2020 Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.

Quelin Sepulveda plays Mia

Quelin Sepulveda as Mia in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Mia? Charlie's girlfriend, who was also involved in the drug deal and joins him on the run.

What else has Quelin Sepulveda been in? You might recognise Sepulveda from her role as Muriel on Good Omens, while she has also appeared in episodes of The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Veil.

Timothy Olyphant plays Vincent

Timothy Olyphant as Vincent in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Vincent? A former partner of Walker’s, Vincent is a narcotics officer who joins the manhunt for Charlie and Mia when the film’s opening heist goes awry.

What else has Timothy Olyphant been in? Olyphant has appeared in a large number of productions on stage, in film and TV, including starring roles in Justified and Deadwood, as well as roles in Fargo, Santa Clarita Diet, The Mandalorian and The Crazies, to name a few. Big-screen credits include Scream 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amsterdam.

Michelle Waterson plays The Assassin

Michelle Waterson as The Assassin in Havoc. Netflix

Who is The Assassin? A seemingly unstoppable character who is on Walker's tail.

What else has Michelle Waterson been in? Waterson is best known for her UFC career, but has also performed stunts for a number of films including Thor and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Yeo Yann Yann plays Mother

Yeo Yann Yann as Mother in Havoc. Netflix

Who is Mother? A high-ranking Triad whose son is killed in the aforementioned drug deal, sparking a quest for vengeance.

What else has Yeo Yann Yann been in? Malaysian star Yeo has appeared in films such as Singapore Dreaming, Thunderstorm, 881, Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, while she also had a key role in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

Luis Guzmán plays Raul

Who is Raul? Mia's uncle, who she also works for.

What else has Luis Guzman been in? Veteran character actor Guzmán has starred in a huge range of TV and film projects, with recent credits including playing Gomez Addams on Wednesday. His most famous movie roles include the Steven Soderbergh films Out of Sight, The Limey and Traffic, and the Paul Thomas Anderson films Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love. He is also known for prison drama Oz, medical series Code Black and a memorable cameo in sitcom Community.

Havoc is streaming on Netflix from Friday 25th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.