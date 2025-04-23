Havoc cast: Who stars with Tom Hardy in Netflix action flick?
The high-octane thriller from Gangs of London creator Gareth London is on its way to Netflix.
With his work on The Raid and Gangs of London, filmmaker Gareth Evans has firmly established himself as one of the best action directors currently working – so it only makes sense that he would join forces with one of the biggest action stars on the planet for a new movie.
For his new Netflix thriller Havoc he's done just that, teaming up with Tom Hardy for an incredibly high-octane, ultra-violent film set in a nameless American city rife with corruption and vice.
The film was first announced all the way back in 2021 and filmed later that same year, but has had rather a complicated post-production process due in part to reshoots delayed by both scheduling issues and the SAG-AFTRA strike.
It now finally arrives on Netflix this Friday, so Hardy fans are very much in luck. But you might be wondering who else is joining him in the cast. Read on for everything you need to know.
Havoc cast: Full list of stars in Tom Hardy Netflix film
- Tom Hardy as Walker
- Jessie Mei Li as Ellie
- Timothy Olyphant as Vincent
- Forest Whitaker as Lawrence Beaumont
- Justin Cornwell as Charlie
- Quelin Sepulveda as Mia
- Luis Guzmán as Raul
- Michelle Waterson as Assassin
- Sunny Pang as Ching
- Jim Caesar as Wes
- Xelia Mendes-Jones as Johnny
- Yeo Yann Yann as Mother
- Richard Harrington as Jake
- Serhat Metin as Cortez
Tom Hardy plays Walker
Who is Walker? A bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. He soon finds himself with a number of factions on his tail including a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician and even his fellow cops.
What else has Tom Hardy been in? Hardy is known for a huge range of film credits including roles in Layer Cake, Marie Antoinette, RocknRolla, Bronson, Inception, Tinker Trailer Soldier Spy, Warrior, Lawless, The Dark Knight Rises, Locke, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend, The Revenant, Dunkirk, the Venom trilogy and The Bikeriders, as well as series such as Band of Brothers, Wuthering Heights, Taboo, Peaky Blinders and most recently MobLand.
Jessie Mei Li plays Ellie
Who is Ellie? Walker's rookie partner, who has a strong moral compass and has not yet been tainted by corruption, but who gets embroiled in the mayhem on her first day.
What else has Jessie Mei Li been in? Mei Li is best known for her role as Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow & Bone, while she also had a small role in the Edgar Wright film Last Night in Soho.
Forest Whitaker plays Lawrence Beaumont
Who is Lawrence Beaumont? The crooked mayoral candidate and real estate mogul who entrusts Walker with finding his errant son, Charlie.
What else has Forest Whitaker been in? Whitaker is an Academy Award-winning actor for his role in The Last King of Scotland. Other film credits include Good Morning, Vietnam, The Butler, Arrival and Marvel's Black Panther, while more recently he's been seen in Andor – reprising his role as Saw Gerrera from Rogue One.
Justin Cornwell plays Charlie
Who is Charlie? Beaumont's son, who has been involved in a cocaine deal that went awry and is now on the run.
What else has Justin Cornwell been in? Cornwell is best known for his TV roles as Kyle Craig in Training Day, Damien Asante in The InBetween, Marcus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy and Lamarcus Alton in Bel-Air. He also appeared in the 2020 Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.
Quelin Sepulveda plays Mia
Who is Mia? Charlie's girlfriend, who was also involved in the drug deal and joins him on the run.
What else has Quelin Sepulveda been in? You might recognise Sepulveda from her role as Muriel on Good Omens, while she has also appeared in episodes of The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Veil.
Timothy Olyphant plays Vincent
Who is Vincent? A former partner of Walker’s, Vincent is a narcotics officer who joins the manhunt for Charlie and Mia when the film’s opening heist goes awry.
What else has Timothy Olyphant been in? Olyphant has appeared in a large number of productions on stage, in film and TV, including starring roles in Justified and Deadwood, as well as roles in Fargo, Santa Clarita Diet, The Mandalorian and The Crazies, to name a few. Big-screen credits include Scream 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amsterdam.
Michelle Waterson plays The Assassin
Who is The Assassin? A seemingly unstoppable character who is on Walker's tail.
What else has Michelle Waterson been in? Waterson is best known for her UFC career, but has also performed stunts for a number of films including Thor and Independence Day: Resurgence.
Yeo Yann Yann plays Mother
Who is Mother? A high-ranking Triad whose son is killed in the aforementioned drug deal, sparking a quest for vengeance.
What else has Yeo Yann Yann been in? Malaysian star Yeo has appeared in films such as Singapore Dreaming, Thunderstorm, 881, Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, while she also had a key role in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
Luis Guzmán plays Raul
Who is Raul? Mia's uncle, who she also works for.
What else has Luis Guzman been in? Veteran character actor Guzmán has starred in a huge range of TV and film projects, with recent credits including playing Gomez Addams on Wednesday. His most famous movie roles include the Steven Soderbergh films Out of Sight, The Limey and Traffic, and the Paul Thomas Anderson films Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love. He is also known for prison drama Oz, medical series Code Black and a memorable cameo in sitcom Community.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.