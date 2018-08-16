John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary (Getty)

Posing at a special event marked by the Academy the stars – now aged 64 and 69 – sparked memories of the movie which was originally released in 1978 and followed the students of Rydell High.

And even proved that they've still got the moves:



Also in attendance at the special screening were Didi Conn, who played Frenchy, Grease director Randal Kleiser and Barry Pearl who played T-Bird – and Frenchy's boyfriend – Doody.

After it was released, Grease went on to become one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time.