In a statement to the PA news agency, Mitch said: "My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class and truth. Your own truth."

He continued: "Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks, powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

"Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

Johns enjoyed a career spanning eight decades, amassing more than 60 film appearances and 30 theatre credits, but remains best known for her role as the suffragette Winifred Banks in Disney’s 1964 Mary Poppins musical film.

Born to her actor father and pianist mother in South Africa in 1923, Johns was raised in the UK, where she displayed a natural talent for dance, and is said to have made history when she received a degree to teach dance by the age of 10.

More like this

She went on to make her acting debut in the West End aged eight, and continued to perform throughout the 1930s, but it was her role as the titular mermaid in the 1948 comedy Miranda that really launched her to fame.

On stage, Johns was known for the instantly recognisable husky tone of her singing voice.

She was the first star to sing Stephen Sondheim's celebrated track Send in the Clowns, which the composer wrote to suit her voice.

She was also Oscar-nominated for her supporting role in 1960’s The Sundowners.

Fans have been paying tribute to the star on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, with one writing: "Glynis Johns, an amazing performer.

"An Oscar nominee, Tony Award-winning actress. When I was seven, I saw Superstar in 1999 in theaters and it was her last film she ever did. Ever since I quote the best line in the movie, her line. Rest on, legend."

Another added: "Sondheim wrote Send in the Clowns specifically for her. A true musical theatre actor and a legend. RIP Glynis Johns. The night smiles for you."

Advertisement

Classic FM also paid tribute to the star, writing: "British singer and star of film and stage, Glynis Johns, who played Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins, has died in Los Angeles, aged 100. Johns appeared in dozens of plays and 60 films, including the classic 1964 Disney musical."